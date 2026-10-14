Jeju Air to Launch Busan–Manila Flights in December

Jeju Air will launch a new direct route between Busan and Manila on December 17, expanding international flight options from Gimhae International Airport.

The airline announced on October 13 that it will operate the route five times a week, with flights scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Flights will depart Gimhae International Airport at 9:30 p.m. and arrive at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 12:45 a.m. the following day.

Return flights will leave Manila at 1:45 a.m. and arrive in Busan at 7:20 a.m. All times are local.

Philippine Airlines currently operates direct flights between Busan and Manila. Jeju Air’s entry into the market will give passengers another airline option on the route.

To mark the launch, Jeju Air is offering promotional benefits through October 25, including discount codes of up to 50% for members, discounts on accommodation and travel services in the Philippines, and complimentary 1GB eSIMs for a limited number of customers.