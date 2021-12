Jeju Air will offer a twice-weekly flight from Gimhae International Airport to Saipan beginning December 29th.

It’s Jeju Air’s first international flight out of Busan since March of last year.

The flights are expected to run until January 19, 2022.

The charter flights are only for people booking through a travel agency group tour permitted under the Travel Bubble agreement last June.

Self-quarantine is exempted on return to Korea for vaccinated passengers.