Jeju Air has been cleared to operate flights from Busan’s Gimhae Airport to Yang Yang, a popular tourist destination on Korea’s east coast.

22 return fights will operate from today until the 23rd of August though only one flight a day will be offered with some weekend days off.

The airline had run flights from the 17th to the 20th but was forced to stop as the flights approval was delayed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.