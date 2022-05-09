Image: WikiCommons
Jeju Air to Resume Flights From Busan to Singapore and Bangkok From Next Month

Jeju Air will resume flights to both Singapore and Bangkok from Busan next month.

Here’s what we know about the flights

Busan to Singapore

Flights from Gimhae Airport are expected to begin on June 24th.

There will be two weekly flights, on Tuesday and Friday with both flights leaving at 6 p.m. Return flights from Singapore will leave Wednesday and Saturday at 12:35 a.m. and will arrive in Busan by 8 a.m.

The flight time is 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Busan to Bangkok

Jeju Air plans to start operating the Busan to Bangkok routes again from the end of next month, but no exact days have been set.

The flights are expected two be launched twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

No information was given on when tickets for the two flights will begin.

