Jeju Island Closes 12 Beaches For Summer Season, Raises Social Distancing Measures to Level 4

Jeju Island will close 12 beaches today in line with raising its social distancing measures to level 4.

The beaches will close for summer operations but will still be accessible.

Under level 4 social distancing rules, groups of 4 can meet from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and groups of 2 can meet from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed open until 10 p.m. after which only delivery is available.

The provincial government said the measures were necessary due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the island.

The measures are in effect until midnight on August 29th.