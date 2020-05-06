Jeju Island Extends Social Distancing for 2 More Weeks

The provincial government of Jeju Island, South Korea’s most popular vacation destination, said it will extend its social distancing campaign for another two weeks to completely stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, contrary to the central government’s decision to relax its social distancing rules this week.

The government of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province said its own social distancing campaign will be extended through May 19, regardless of the central government’s different decision.

A recent slowdown in the number of new COVID-19 cases has prompted the Korean government to end its 45-day social distancing campaign and shift towards a so-called everyday life quarantine scheme on Wednesday, which allows conditional resumption of gatherings and events and reopening of public facilities.