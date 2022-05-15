Jeju Island is Most Popular Destination For Busan Pet Owners

Jeju Island is the most popular destination for vacationers looking to travel with their pets.

Air Busan released statistics showing that the Busan to Jeju route was the most popular for those traveling with their pets. Gimpo to Jeju was second and Busan to Gimpo was third.

Jeju Air and Air Busan have been running promotions on their websites making it easier for customers to travel with their pets.

Jeju Air and Air Seoul have also recently raised the weight restriction on pets from 5kg to 7kg.

Pets on domestic airlines are limited to dogs, cats, and pet birds.

Jeju is considered an attractive destination for pet owners due to its well-established infrastructure and accommodations.