Jeju Island to Raise its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Monday

BeFM News

Due to increasing local transmissions on Jeju Island, the provincial government said it will raise its social distancing measures by one notch to Level 2 at the end of the month.

The provincial government said the heightened level 2 will be enforced for two weeks beginning Monday, noting the operating hours of facilities used by the general public will be reduced and gathering limits will be imposed under the new rules.

The island has been seeing a daily average of 12.6 COVID-19 cases over the past week, raising its reproductive ratio from 0.8 on May 19 to 1.4 on Wednesday. A ratio above 1 is taken as a warning of the ongoing spread of local transmission.

 

