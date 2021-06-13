Jeon Joo-yeon Appointed Public Relations Ambassador for the Busan Library

Jeon Joo-yeon, winner of the 2019 World Barista Championship, was named the Busan Library Public Relations Ambassador at the Modlak Theater of the Busan Library on June 11th.

Jeon, the first Korean to win the World Barista Championship (WBC) held in Boston in April 2019, drew great attention around the world.

Currently serving as a director at Momos Coffee, she is promoting ‘Coffee City Busan’ by constantly communicating through various broadcasting and event participation and social networking services.

In addition, the Department of Barista at Pusan ​​Women’s University has contributed greatly to expanding the base of the local coffee industry, such as nurturing coffee experts.

This appointment as a public relations ambassador for the Busan Library will be carried out from 2021 to 2023

Starting with cooperative education, she will help with the production of a promotional video for Busan Library (June-August), make a coffee book collection and book curation (August-October), and contribute to the Civil Humanities Academy and Book Festival from July to November.

Busan Library, which opened in November 2020, has received approximately 250,000 visitors as of June 2021, serving not only as a library for citizens, but also as a healing and cultural complex space, as well as local libraries, bookstores, and publishing industries.

It is doing its best to establish itself as Busan’s representative library by implementing various cooperative projects that encompass a wide range of projects.