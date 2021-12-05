Image: Interpark LifestyleMusic Jeong Seong-hwan To Perform at BEXCO Auditorium on Boxing Day Haps Staff December 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Singer Jeong Seong-hwan will perform his “Again Winter — Again, Here, Us” concert at BEXCO Auditorium on December 26th at 5 p.m. Tickets for the show cost 121,000 won and can be purchased here. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Superband 2 Tickets On Sale Now BEXCO Looks to Resume Large Scale Performances Spotify Begins its Service in South Korea Film Archive Special: Satyajit Ray and Asian Classics World-Class Musician A. R. Rahman to Perform at BIFF Daegu Indie Showcase Features Three Great Bands at HQ This Saturday The Latest Busan Destinations: Citizens Park Lit Up For The Holidays Until February 6 Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan From Today 박형준 시장, “지하도상가, 시민 모두가 행복한 희망장터로 반드시 부활시킬 것” What’s On in Busan: December 6 – December 12 The Phenomenal Transition Exhibition Jeong Seong-hwan To Perform at BEXCO Auditorium on Boxing Day Busan broken clouds enter location 11.1 ° C 11.1 ° 11.1 ° 56 % 0.3kmh 53 % Mon 13 ° Tue 14 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 13 ° Fri 14 ° Dine & Drink Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan From Today Burger King Offering Two Burgers for 5,000 Won Special From Price, Taste, Service, and Community Service, These Four Places Were Chosen as “2021 Excellent Good Price Restaurants” McDonald’s Introduces the Truffle Rich Potato Burger Travel Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Citizens Park Lit Up For The Holidays Until February 6 Local Destinations Busan Destinations: 13th Busan Christmas Tree Festival Begins Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm Local Destinations Lotte Water Park in Gimhae to Open Indoor Water Park For Winter Season From December 4th