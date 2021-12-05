Image: Interpark
Jeong Seong-hwan To Perform at BEXCO Auditorium on Boxing Day

Singer Jeong Seong-hwan will perform his “Again Winter — Again, Here, Us” concert at BEXCO Auditorium on December 26th at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the show cost 121,000 won and can be purchased here.

