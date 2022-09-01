Image: Gijang-gun
SportsSports News

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park Indefinitely Closed Due to Emergency Repair Work

Haps Staff

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park, the country’s largest swimming facility, has been closed indefinitely due to emergency repair work just two months after its opening.

Gijang-gun announced the indefinite closing after reports of defects found in various parts of the facility, including leaking ceilings and malfunctioning air conditioners.

A large flood on the basements first floor machine room also occurred which took 20 workers nearly six hours to control.

The facility is expected to be closed indefinitely with no time frame of re-opening.

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
22.5 ° C
22.5 °
22.5 °
82 %
5.6kmh
100 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 