Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park Indefinitely Closed Due to Emergency Repair Work

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park, the country’s largest swimming facility, has been closed indefinitely due to emergency repair work just two months after its opening.

Gijang-gun announced the indefinite closing after reports of defects found in various parts of the facility, including leaking ceilings and malfunctioning air conditioners.

A large flood on the basements first floor machine room also occurred which took 20 workers nearly six hours to control.

The facility is expected to be closed indefinitely with no time frame of re-opening.