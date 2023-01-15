Image: Gijang-gun
Sports News

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park Remains Closed With No Opening Date in Sight

Haps Staff

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park, the country’s largest swimming facility, which has been closed indefinitely due to emergency repair work has yet to name a re-opening date.

The facility closed just two months after its opening last August after reports of defects found in various parts of the facility, including leaking ceilings and malfunctioning air conditioners.

A large flood in the basement first-floor machine room also occurred which took 20 workers nearly six hours to control.

A final inspection of the facilities is still taking place and an announcement is expected soon on the status of the facility.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
1.3 ° C
1.3 °
1.3 °
64 %
6.7kmh
100 %
Sun
1 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 