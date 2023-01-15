Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park Remains Closed With No Opening Date in Sight

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park, the country’s largest swimming facility, which has been closed indefinitely due to emergency repair work has yet to name a re-opening date.

The facility closed just two months after its opening last August after reports of defects found in various parts of the facility, including leaking ceilings and malfunctioning air conditioners.

A large flood in the basement first-floor machine room also occurred which took 20 workers nearly six hours to control.

A final inspection of the facilities is still taking place and an announcement is expected soon on the status of the facility.