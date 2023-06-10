Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park to Reopen on June 20

The Junggwan Aqua Dream Park in Gijang County will reopen after 10 months of closing due to emergency repair work.

Last September, the largest indoor swimming pool in Korea had to close just two months after its opening due to flooding in the machine room.

The county has since conducted an investigation and identified design and construction errors as the cause of the leak.

Gijang County announced that the park will undergo a test run starting on the 20th and officially open on July 1st.

During the trial run, a certain number of people will be admitted for free on a first-come, first-served basis.