Image: Gijang-gun
Sports News

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park to Reopen on June 20

By BeFM News

The Junggwan Aqua Dream Park in Gijang County will reopen after 10 months of closing due to emergency repair work.

Last September, the largest indoor swimming pool in Korea had to close just two months after its opening due to flooding in the machine room.

The county has since conducted an investigation and identified design and construction errors as the cause of the leak.

Gijang County announced that the park will undergo a test run starting on the 20th and officially open on July 1st.

During the trial run, a certain number of people will be admitted for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
23.2 ° C
23.2 °
23.2 °
82 %
4kmh
19 %
Sun
23 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 