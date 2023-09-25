Jeonggwan Museum Celebrates Chuseok with ‘Goblin Party’ Festivities

Jeonggwan Museum welcomes Chuseok with the ‘Chuseok Goblin Party,’ taking place from September 28th to October 1st.

It presents a Special Exhibition titled ‘Gods and Goblins – Servants of the Divine’ along with cultural events such as the ‘Goblin Message Test,’ ‘Goblin Badge Crafting,’ ‘Night Walk with Goblins,’ and a ‘Folk Game Festival,’ ensuring four days of festive fun.

Highlights of the festival include:

Goblin Note Test: Running for four days from September 28th to October 1st, this activity involves solving questions related to the special exhibition ‘Gods and Goblins – Servants of the Divine’ and offers participants a chance to win souvenirs. A maximum of 100 children can participate daily.

Folk Game Festival: Located in the museum’s outdoor yard, visitors can enjoy traditional Korean games such as Yutnori, Tuho, and spinning tops freely.

Badge Making and Night Walk with Goblins: On the first day, September 28th, visitors can create their own goblin badges by coloring designs inspired by the special exhibition. Additionally, there’s the ‘Night Walk with Goblins’ activity where participants dress up with glow-in-the-dark sticks, perform tasks in the exhibition room, and receive related training in the auditorium.

The museum invites visitors to partake in these engaging Chuseok festivities, enriching their holiday experience with culture, games, and memorable activities.