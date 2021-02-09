Jeonggwan Museum Holding a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang”

Jeonggwan Museum announced that it will hold a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang” with interesting things to enjoy during the Lunar New Year holidays.

This event will be operated from 10 am to 5 pm during the holidays on February 11-13, in the permanent exhibition room on the 3rd floor of the museum.

There are a total of four educational materials, and visitors who complete a relic card containing the sound of a baby bird are provided with a New Year’s calendar for the new year, and other tools for making traditional games are provided.

How to make it will be published on the website of the museum and each family can download it and conduct self-experience education non-face-to-face.

Anyone in Busan can participate freely.

Park Jae-hyuk, director of the Jeonggwan Museum, said, “Through this event, we will be able to spend a valuable time making and experiencing Korean traditional folk games while taking a closer look at the relics in the museum and solving interesting tasks for the Lunar New Year, the nation’s largest holiday. We ask for the interest and participation of citizens with young children.”