Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Jeonggwan Museum Holding a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang”

Haps Staff

Jeonggwan Museum announced that it will hold a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang” with interesting things to enjoy during the Lunar New Year holidays.

This event will be operated from 10 am to 5 pm during the holidays on February 11-13, in the permanent exhibition room on the 3rd floor of the museum.

There are a total of four educational materials, and visitors who complete a relic card containing the sound of a baby bird are provided with a New Year’s calendar for the new year, and other tools for making traditional games are provided.

How to make it will be published on the website of the museum and each family can download it and conduct self-experience education non-face-to-face.

Anyone in Busan can participate freely.

Park Jae-hyuk, director of the Jeonggwan Museum, said, “Through this event, we will be able to spend a valuable time making and experiencing Korean traditional folk games while taking a closer look at the relics in the museum and solving interesting tasks for the Lunar New Year, the nation’s largest holiday. We ask for the interest and participation of citizens with young children.”

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Special Exhibition for the Year of the White Cow

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibit that reviews various meanings of cows in our history and culture at the Busan Museum through the end of March.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 8 – February 14

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Busan Women's University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Host an Online Event for Lunar New Year’s

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting an online New Year's event for citizens who visit the Busan Museum website from February 3 to 14 under the theme "Spring has come! Happy!”
Read more
Arts & Culture

Pre-Order Tickets For Cats 40th Anniversary Concert in Busan Begin

Haps Staff -
Pre-order ticket sales for the 40th-anniversary performance of the Broadway musical Cats have begun.
Read more

The Latest

ECCK Annual General Meeting 2021 Scheduled for February 22

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea will hold its Annual General Meeting online on February 22.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Taejeongdae

Attractions Haps Staff -
Located on the island of Yeongdo-gu, Taejongdae is a scenic park with great views from cliffs facing the sea.
Read more

정관박물관, 신축년 설맞이 한마당 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 정관박물관은 신축년 새해를 맞이해, 설 연휴 기간(2월 11일~13일, 3일간) 흥미로운 즐길 거리가 마련된 ‘신축년 설맞이 한마당’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center will host a Traditional Korean music performance on Friday afternoon.
Read more

How to Enjoy a Traditional Lunar New Year Bowl of Tteokguk at Home

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Many Koreans ring in the new year with a breakfast of tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup, on both solar and lunar New Year's Day. Here's how to make a bowl to enjoy it this Lunar New Year.
Read more

Jeonggwan Museum Holding a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang”

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Jeonggwan Museum announced that it will hold a "New Year's Eve Hanmadang" with interesting things to enjoy during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
47 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
4 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

How to Enjoy a Traditional Lunar New Year Bowl of Tteokguk at Home

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Many Koreans ring in the new year with a breakfast of tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup, on both solar and lunar New Year's Day. Here's how to make a bowl to enjoy it this Lunar New Year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 