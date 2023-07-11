Image: Tongyeong City
Jeongjeongcheon Spring Water Park Opened in Tongyeong

By Haps Staff

Tongyeong City has announced the opening of the Jeongjeongcheon Stream Spring Water Park in Jeongyang-dong, providing a refreshing and family-friendly space during the hot summer.

Located within the ecological stream of Jeongjeongcheon, the park spans approximately 1,000 square meters and features attractions such as a wall fountain, tunnel fountain, and floor fountain.

The spring water park will be open to the public until August 20th, free of charge.

Operating hours are from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, with closure on Mondays for facility inspection, water quality management, and hygiene purposes.

Additionally, the park will be closed during rainy weather for safety reasons.

In preparation for the park’s operation, Tongyeong City conducted inspections and cleaning of water play facilities, provided safety training for management personnel and employees, and stationed safety personnel at the water playground to prevent accidents.

Regular water quality inspections will also be conducted during the park’s operation to ensure the prevention of skin diseases and infectious diseases.

