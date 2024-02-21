Jeongwol Daeboreum Events Taking Place This Saturday Around Busan

Jeongwol Daeboreum events will return to the city this Saturday.

On the 15th day of the 1st lunar month, Jeongwol Daeboreum is traditionally considered important as a seasonal custom to wish for good luck in the new year by burning the moon house, Ganggangsullae, and breaking the burum.

This year, events will be held at multiple locations around the city.

Major events around the city include:

Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Springs Festival: Taking place at Haeundae Beach over three days, beginning on the 22nd, this festival is renowned for its grand scale. Alongside events like the Moon House Prayer Ceremony and wish writing, special rituals such as the Wolryeong Prayer Ceremony, Moon House Burning, and Ganggangsullae are held on the first full moon of the New Year. Saturday’s festivities commence at 5:30 p.m., with the lighting of the moon house occurring before 6 p.m.

Songdo Daljip Festival: Hosted at Songdo Beach, this festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Before the opening ceremony at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy pre-ceremony events including Busan Gobundori Geollip Preservation Society’s road play and moon viewing ceremonies. Various experiential activities such as Jegichagi, rice cake pounding, making wish kites and Cheongsa lanterns are also available. The burning of a large moon house crafted by Songdo residents over 15 days begins at 6:30 p.m.

25th Suyeong Traditional Daljip Nori: Starting at 2 p.m. on the 24th at Gwangalli Beach, this event features performances by intangible cultural assets including ‘Suyeong Yaryu’, ‘Jwasu English Bangnori’, and ‘Suyeong Nongcheong Nori’. A thrilling tightrope walking performance by master Won-tae Kwon and an exciting show by the Won-tae Kwon Theater Company are also highlights. Attendees can write their wishes for the year on a wish cloth, which is then wrapped around the moon house and burned along with it at 5:58 p.m.

21st Sasang Traditional Daljip Nori: Held at the rugby stadium in Samnak Ecological Park along the Nakdong River, this event offers various folk experiences from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 30-minute folk performance and calligraphy exhibition take place from 5 p.m. onwards. Following the opening ceremony, ground walking performance, and Yeongwol Prayer Ceremony, the torch to burn the moon house is lit at 6:30 p.m.

Other areas with events include Geumjeong-gu Community Field, Yongho Starlight Park in Nam-gu, Dadaepo Beach, Samnak Ecological Park, and around Chelma-myeon.

Admission is free at all events.