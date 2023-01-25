Jeongwol Daeboreum Events to Return This Year

Jeongwol Daeboreum events will return to the city for the first time in four years.

On the 15th day of the 1st lunar month, Jeongwol Daeboreum is traditionally considered important as a seasonal custom to wish for good luck in the new year by burning the moon house, Ganggangsullae, and breaking the burum.

This year, events will be held at multiple locations around the city.

Events around the city include:

Sasang-gu will hold a traditional moon house play at Samnak Ecological Park on the 5th of next month where you can enjoy traditional performances and games, including burning the daljip.

Traditional Daljip Nori, which has been held at Samnak Ecological Park since 2000, has been held on a large scale, such as Jisin stepping, Yeongwol prayer ritual, and folk games, and has been selected as a representative Jeongwol Daeboreum event in the Seobu Mountain area.

Haeundae-gu’s Jeongwol Daeboreum festival, famous for its large moon house burning event, ‘Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Spring Festival’ is also back.

From the 3rd to the 5th of next month, a large number of people are expected to participate in various events such as Ganggangsullae, Wolyeong Praying Festival, and Jisin stepping, as well as burning the daljip in the Haeundae Beach area.

Other events include events at Suyeong-gu Gwangalli Beach, Gijang-gun Cheolma-myeon, Saha-gu Dadaepo Beach, Seo-gu Songdo Beach, Nam-gu Yongho Byeolbit Park, and Geumjeong-gu Sports Complex.

As safety awareness has been strengthened, fire concerns have been raised, so some local governments are proceeding on a small scale.

Nam-gu has decided to perform a performance of lighting up an LED moon house instead of burning the traditional daljip, and Sasang-gu decided to reduce the size and burning time of the daljip compared to the past.