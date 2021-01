The Jeonju International Film Festival has announced its schedule for this year’s festival.

The festival, now in its 22nd year, will run from April 29th for 10 days, however, the dates may be changed pending the coronavirus situation.

Last year, the festival was delayed by a month and ran online using Waave.

This year’s slogan has been announced as “The movie continues” and plans to be held online and face-to-face in accordance with the quarantine guidelines.