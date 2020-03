The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.

According to the organizers, the Jeonju International Film Festival Board of Directors held a meeting on the 10th and announced that it will postpone the 21st edition of the festival for a month.

The festival was scheduled to run from April 30 to May 9 and will now run from May 28th through June 6.

The Jeonju International Film Festival takes place inn Jeonju Film Street and Falbok Art Factory.