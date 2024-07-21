Busan News

Jeonse Fraud Victims in Busan Surges

By Haps Staff

The number of jeonse fraud victims in Busan has surged, with 431 new cases reported in just over a month, bringing the total to 2,413 since the Special Act on Support for Victims of Jeonse Fraud took effect on June 1 last year according to local media reports.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced last week that the Jeonse Fraud Victim Support Committee has reviewed 2,132 cases, approving 1,496.

Exclusions were made for those with deposit return guarantees, while 312 cases were rejected for not meeting victim criteria.

The committee has recognized 19,621 victims nationwide since last June, with an approval rate of 78.2%. Victims are mostly under 40, with multi-family housing being the most affected type.

Busan ranks fifth in the number of cases, following Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon, and Daejeon.

Support measures include auction bids, refinancing loans, and housing provisions.

The Busan support center provides assistance and information for affected individuals.

