Jeungsan Station Plaza Transformed Into New Cultural and Recreation Space

Yangsan has completed a project to transform the plaza outside Jeungsan Station into a more welcoming public space for culture, performances and relaxation.

The project was launched in response to requests from local residents to improve the area around the station and create a space suitable for performances and other community activities.

A total of 600 million won was invested in the project, located around 1827 Jeungsan-ri in Mulgeum-eup.

The renovated plaza now features a performance area where residents can hold busking performances, along with seating for spectators. Landscape lighting has also been installed to improve the atmosphere, convenience and safety of the area at night.

Yangsan expects the improvements to turn Jeungsan Station Plaza from a simple transit-area public space into a place where residents can relax, enjoy arts and culture, and spend time together.

The city also hopes increased foot traffic at the renovated plaza will encourage more people to visit nearby businesses, providing an additional boost to the surrounding commercial district.