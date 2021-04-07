Arts & Culture

JIFF to Featured 186 Films From 48 Countries

Haps Staff

This year’s Jeonju International Film Festival will feature 186 films from 48 countries in a hybrid format they have announced.

The festival, now in its 22nd year, will run from April 29th for 10 days under the theme “Film Goes On”.

This year’s edition features 141 of the 186 films to be featured on the streaming platform Waave, as well as 118 feature and 48 short films being screened at four venues across the city.

The festival will open with Serbian filmmaker Srdan Golubovic’s “Father” and close with French illustrator Aurel’s animated film “Josep”.

