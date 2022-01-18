EntertainmentMovies & TV

JIFF to Host its Festival In Person This Year

Haps Staff

The Jeonju International Film Festival will hold its festival in person this year as it plans to return to normalcy after hosting last year’s festival online.

This year’s event, the 23rd edition, will have strict quarantine measures in place during the festival which is scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 7.

230 films with 500 screenings are scheduled.

A showcase of Taehung Pictures films and eight retrospective films are also scheduled.

The Jeonju International Film Festival takes place in Jeonju Film Street and Falbok Art Factory.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-6 ° C
-6 °
-9.9 °
45 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Tue
1 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 