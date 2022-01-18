JIFF to Host its Festival In Person This Year

The Jeonju International Film Festival will hold its festival in person this year as it plans to return to normalcy after hosting last year’s festival online.

This year’s event, the 23rd edition, will have strict quarantine measures in place during the festival which is scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 7.

230 films with 500 screenings are scheduled.

A showcase of Taehung Pictures films and eight retrospective films are also scheduled.

The Jeonju International Film Festival takes place in Jeonju Film Street and Falbok Art Factory.