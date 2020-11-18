"Jim Paek" by stripe71 is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
SportsSports News

Jim Paek: Korean Hockey Hero

Haps Staff

When it comes to Cinderella stories, even the best online sportsbook wouldn’t have offered odds on Jim Paek’s journey to the NHL coming to fruition. 

The coach of South Korea’s national men’s ice hockey team, Paek, 53, continues to travel a trendsetting path that sees him compiling one hockey first after another on an impressive resume of success.

He guided South Korea to the country’s first Olympic ice hockey appearance and to make it even more special, did so on home ice at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Born in Seoul, Paek, the youngest of four children, was barely a year old when his parents Bong-hyeon and Kyu Hui Paek moved the family to Canada, settling in the vicinity of Toronto.

Soon, the family learned that to be Canadian meant to play hockey. “If you wanted friends, you had to play hockey,” Paek told NHL.com. “My older brother played, and you want to be like your older brother. So I was following him to the rink, carrying his sticks and just loving the game. 

“I had that passion ever since I was a small kid.”

It led him to a junior career with the Oshawa Generals. There, he was part of an Ontario Hockey League championship and Memorial Cup finalist team in 1986-87. Two years earlier in 1985, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Paek in the ninth round of the NHL entry draft with the 170th overall pick. It meant he’d have a chance at an NHL career but it would be a slim chance at best.

Against the odds, Paek made it to the big leagues and in doing so, he made history. When he stepped on the ice for the Penguins to face the New York Islanders on Oct. 13, 1990, Paek became the first Korean-born player in NHL history.

“That really didn’t cross my mind at the time,” Paek said. “It was more of, ‘I’m a hockey player and I want to play in the NHL.’ But then with people recognizing the achievement and the Korean community rallying around you, you’re like, wow, okay, yeah – I’m very proud to be Korean-born and to play in the National Hockey League.”

Making Stanley Cup History

When the Stanley Cup playoffs began in the spring of 1991, Paek, who’d played just three regular-season games, was on the Penguins roster but was considered an extra defenseman. He’d only play if calamity were to hit the Pittsburgh rearguard. Which it did.

“Penguins” by Dan4th is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Pittsburgh lost three defenders to injury and by the second round of postseason play against the Washington Capitals, Paek found him suiting up and setting another standard. He was the first Korean to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Penguins would march all the way to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in history. They’d clinch the Cup via an 8-0 victory over the Minnesota North Stars. The seventh goal of that night would be tallied by Paek, turning the rare feat of tallying his first NHL goal in a Stanley Cup-clinching game. Naturally, it was the first goal by a Korean in the NHL playoffs and the first by a Korean in the Cup final.

Since he only played three NHL games, Paek still qualified as a rookie for the 1991-92 season. He’d play a role in another Cup win, this time over the Chicago Blackhawks. Paek dished out three assists in the final series. He became the first rookie to win back-to-back Stanley Cups and to register points in successive Cup final series.

A Happy Homecoming

Paek’s Penguins jersey is displayed in the Hockey Hall of Fame, symbolic of his role in Korean hockey history. To be able to return to his homeland and help his countrymen make progressive steps on the world hockey stage is just as dear to Paek’s heart.

In 2014, Paek moved with his wife and children to Seoul, accepting the position as director of hockey for the Korea Ice Hockey Association (KIHA) and head coach of the South Korean men’s national team.

“I’ve always kept in touch with Korean hockey, and it was always a dream of mine to help Korean hockey grow and develop,” Paek said. “And this was an opportunity for me to coach them in the Olympics.”

With just 3,000 registered hockey players and only a smattering of ice rinks, there’s still plenty of growth to be achieved in Korean hockey. But Paek sees positive steps being taken every day.

“We’ve hit some milestones here in Korea that are unchartered waters,” Paek said. “So now, it’s continuing sustaining that. 

“It is absolutely amazing how the hockey part of this country has grown.”

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2020 to be Broadcast Online

Haps Staff -
The Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race takes this place this weekend on the waters around Suyeong Yachting Center.
Read more
Sports News

How Premier League Star Son Heung-Min Compares to Golden Boot Rivals

Haps Staff -
On a global scale, it is hard to identify a Korean athlete more prominent than Son Heung-Min, who is currently tearing up the English Premier League with club Tottenham.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Relegated After Seongnam Defeat

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark was relegated from the K League 1 on Saturday afternoon after losing 2-1 to Seongnam FC in the final game of the season.
Read more
KT Sonic Boom

KT Sonic Boom November Home Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Lose to Bottom Side Incheon

Tomas Marcantonio -
The K League 1 relegation battle will go to the last day of the season after Incheon United came from behind to beat Busan IPark 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Edge Closer to Safety with Suwon Draw

Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark continued their fight to avoid relegation with a hard-earned point against Suwon Bluewings on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

The Latest

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected Around Busan Region Today

Busan News Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are predicted around Busan and the southeastern Korean region today.
Read more

Far East Hospitality Announces Expansion Plans Around Asia

Travel Haps Staff -
Far East Hospitality, one of the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, announced that it will forge ahead with its local and regional expansion plans with three properties -- Oasia Resort Sentosa, Far East Village Hotel Yokohama, and Quincy Hotel Melbourne.
Read more

Busan Alleyway Festival to be Held This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Festivals where people can view the alleys of Busan’s old downtown as attractions are set to run this week.
Read more

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2020 Gets Underway Today

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
One of Asia's biggest game culture festivals, G-STAR 2020 gets underway today, however, the event will be minimalized with some offline events and others mostly held online.
Read more

Jim Paek: Korean Hockey Hero

Sports News Haps Staff -
The coach of South Korea’s national men’s ice hockey team, Paek, 53, continues to travel a trendsetting path that sees him compiling one hockey first after another on an impressive resume of success.
Read more
Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
88 %
10.3kmh
90 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more

Limited Spaces Available Left For HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking for an American Thanksgiving dinner this year, HQ Bar has limited space left for their dinner on November 26.
Read more

“Specialty Cafes” Chosen as Most Promising New Small Businesses in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Specialty tea and coffee cafes were chosen as the most promising small businesses in Busan that can promote the city by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency.
Read more

Charles H in Seoul Grabs #49 on World’s Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #49 on the World's Best Bars List for 2020.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 