“JIMFF Cine Concert” Online Program Info Released

The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival has announced some of its new programs as this year’s festival will be mostly held online.

JIMFF Cine Concert, which connects directors and musicians to home audiences, will also host a tribute to Ennio Morricone, a master of Italian film and music who passed away on July 6th.

Since the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival decided to turn to a non-face to face festival due to COVID-19, it has sought to develop programs that can be enjoyed at home as much as if they were there in person.

JIMFF Cine Concert

A full-fledged concert where you can meet the directors and musicians of music films that you only previously met on the theater screen, JIMFF Cine Concert brings the sounds of the stage into your home.

The film The Days Were Again starring musician Hong Yi-sak and genius guitarist Jang Ha-eun was selected as the opening film of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, along with legendary Brazilian percussionist Anastasio.

Three films boasting fantastic music — Sam Vista, Kaosan Tango, and La Ventana will be screened.

In addition, CBS Radio announcer Shin Ji-hye, Jecheon International Music Film Festival’s programmer Maeng Su-jin, and Cine 21’s Editor-in-chief Jang Young-yeop will lead the audience into discussions about the insides and outsides of the films.

JIMFF Cine Concert can be seen through Naver VLIVE and Naver TV from August 14 to August 16.

Top Korean top musicians will also have a memorial performance

In commemoration of the film music composer and Oscar winner Ennio Morricone who recently passed away, a great line-up of musicians will perform a tribute concert.

The all-star line-up of musicians includes music directors Jo Sung-woo and Banff, star violinist Danny Gu, double bassist Seong Min-je, guitarist Park Jong-ho, cellist Hong Jin-ho, and vocalist Im Yoon-hee, who will join pianist Cho Young-hoon for the special tribute concert.

Two episodes will be released — at 15:00 on August 14 and the second part will be released at 15:00 on August 16.

You can watch the special events through Naver VLIVE and Naver TV.