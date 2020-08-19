JIMFF Concludes Successful Online Festival

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has ended its successful five-day journey.

The festival, which turned to non-face-to-face due to COVID-19, planned new programs that were optimized for online.

At this year’s film festival, 83 music films from 22 countries (50 features and 33 shorts) were released through the official online screening, Wavve. The 50 feature films individually screened and the 33 short films screened in bundles attracted 10,300 views despite the short five-day festival.

Event programs newly planned for this film festival were first unveiled through Naver’s V LIVE. The opening ceremony, hosted by actors Jin Gu and Gong Seung-yeon, also attracted over 110,000 visitors, including 13,180 V LIVE views and 100,000 on MBC Chungbuk and the official YouTube channel.

Despite the unexpected situation of online conversion this year, the festival showed its potential as the only international music film festival in Asia.