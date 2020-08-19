Image: JIMFF
JIMFF Concludes Successful Online Festival

Haps Staff

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has ended its successful five-day journey.

The festival, which turned to non-face-to-face due to COVID-19, planned new programs that were optimized for online.

At this year’s film festival, 83 music films from 22 countries (50 features and 33 shorts) were released through the official online screening, Wavve. The 50 feature films individually screened and the 33 short films screened in bundles attracted 10,300 views despite the short five-day festival.

Event programs newly planned for this film festival were first unveiled through Naver’s V LIVE. The opening ceremony, hosted by actors Jin Gu and Gong Seung-yeon, also attracted over 110,000 visitors, including 13,180 V LIVE views and 100,000 on MBC Chungbuk and the official YouTube channel.

Despite the unexpected situation of online conversion this year, the festival showed its potential as the only international music film festival in Asia. 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It's worth the wait.
Read more

