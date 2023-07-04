JIMFF Reveals “One Summer Night” Line-up

The 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival is set to take place in August, and the lineup for ‘One Summer Night’ has been revealed.

‘One Summer Night’ is the flagship performance program of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, known as ‘Da, Capo.’ Embracing the theme of ‘Going back,’ this performance will return to the original stage by the waterside of Cheongpungho Lake in Jecheon.

The first day, titled ‘The Bluer,’ will be held on Friday, August 11th. The lineup promises to capture the essence of a scorching summer night with the blue waters of Cheongpungho Lake as the backdrop. ‘Soran,’ known for their captivating pop and modern rock performances, along with the versatile musical act ‘Cheese’ and the unique ambiance of ‘Stella Jang,’ will take the stage.

The second day, titled ‘Darker,’ will take place on Saturday, August 12th. This night will be filled with the deep emotions and captivating melodies of Jinah Kwon, enhancing the already enchanting atmosphere of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival.Also gracing the stage will be Sam Kim, and Colde, known for their vibrant music, and ‘Wave to Earth,’ who are breaking new ground in musical expression. The audience can expect an immersive experience, transporting them to a midsummer night’s dream.

Ticket reservations for ‘One Summer Night’ under the ‘darker’ night sky at the ‘bluer’ Cheongpungho Lake will be exclusively available on Yes24 Ticket starting today.

Detailed ticket information and screening schedules will be uploaded to the official website at a later date.

The 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival will be held in Jecheon City for six days from August 10th to 15th.