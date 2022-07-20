JIMFF Selects 11 Outstanding Films for its International Competition

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) has announced its official selection for the Official Competition: International.

Featuring the most notable and award-winning films from renowned film festivals worldwide, the section will be judged by a five-member jury: President of the Jury Mike Figgis, Kim Seonah, Kim Hong-joon, Anna Machukh, and Park Heung-sik.

Among the selected films, one film will be chosen as the winning film during the festival and awarded a cash prize of KRW 50 million.

Official Competition: International invites 11 films this year, including five fiction films, five documentaries, and one animation film.

Calendar Girls, a documentary about a dance group of women over the age of 60 in Florida, encourages us to think about how we age and how we could still flourish our lives after retirement.

The Extra Terrestrial Orchestra follows the journey of musicians with different flaws who come together to perform. The delightful music and humor of the unique and charming characters stand out.

The documentary Laurent Garnier: Off the Record presents 30 years of the musical life of composer DJ Laurent Garnier, known as a global pioneer of techno music.

Director of Look at Me: XXXTentacion, Sabaah Folayan, refuses to remain neutral and offers a sensitive portrayal of the artist XXXTentacion with her unique narrative based on behavioral science and social justice principles. This film allows audiences to see the legacy of the artist whose life of violence and obsession, unrefined musical talent, and outright struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation.

The Naked Truth About the Zhiguli Band depicts the process of reuniting the band with humor and shows the power of music to evoke vivid memories despite the passing of time.

Nothing Compares, a documentary about Irish pop singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, portrays her fiery life of lifelong resistance to discrimination, abuse, and injustice with warmth and solidarity.

The narrative film Other People depicts the loneliness and daily lives of the unfortunate in the cold city of Warsaw through Kamil, an aspiring rapper who wishes for a better life and dreams of the impossible and the injustice his friends suffer. This hip-hop musical is characterized by the fact that almost all dialogs were embedded in hip-hop beats and rhythmic raps.

Poser, a narrative film about the indie scene in Columbus, Ohio, is a sensational thriller made possible thanks to a combination of great affection for the indie scene, a deep understanding of music and art, and interesting storytelling.

Seriously Red is the story of Red, an ordinary real estate agent who begins life as an impersonator of Dolly Parton at an annual company party. The more she is in the spotlight and lives as another person, the more confused she becomes—Red wonders if she could ever become ‘seriously’ herself.

Sirens, a documentary about the first all-female 5-piece metal band in the Middle East, ‘Slave to Sirens,’ revolves around its main members, Lilas and Shery. The film portrays their journey to become a famous band and their friendship, sexuality, and identity while portraying the complex socio-political reality of Lebanon.

Soul at Twenty depicts the everyday life of the Ichifuna High School Orchestra members, centering on the protagonist Taigi. The orchestra members’ sincere love of music and camaraderie drive the film, and a touching performance near the end comforts the audience.

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where audiences can bask in music and film, will be held for six days from August 11 to August 16 in the Jecheon City Area.

This year, JIMFF invites audiences to share the joy of the festival by strengthening its identity with the representative music program One Summer Night and newly presented programs such as Films in Live and the Special Concert by Justin Hurwitz.