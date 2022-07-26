JIMFF2022: Online Ticket Sales Now Open for 139 Music Films from 39 Countries

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival opened its exclusive online ticket reservation service for film screenings, including the Opening Film, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

The festival has released the screening schedule for 139 films from 39 countries, the highest number of films in its history. Tickets for the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, August 11, at the Uirimji Stage cost KRW 10,000, and regular screenings at Megabox Jecheon and CGV Jecheon cost KRW 7,000 per screening. Admission to the Closing Ceremony on Tuesday, August 16, is free of charge, and tickets will be distributed at the ticket box office on a first-come, first-served basis. The winner of the Grand Prize of the Official Competition: International will be selected for the special screening at the Closing Ceremony.

A limited number of tickets will be available on-site during the festival period from Friday, August 12, through Monday, August 15, even if online tickets sell out. It is recommended to purchase online tickets for popular screenings, as on-site tickets may also sell out very soon. Jecheon citizens, the disabled, and national merit recipients can purchase regular screening tickets with a discount of KRW 2,000 at the on-site ticket box office.

Online tickets for the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival will be available on the official website (www.jimff.org) starting Monday, July 25. Visit the dedicated website for detailed information, and please get in touch with the JIMFF Customer Service team at +82 70 4177 8121 or via [email protected] with any further questions.

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where audiences can enjoy music and film to the fullest, will be held for six days from August 11 to August 16 in the Jecheon City Area.

This year, the festival strengthens its identity with representative music programs such as One Summer Night, Films in Live, and Justin Hurwitz’s Special Concert, sharing the joy of the festival that we have all missed.