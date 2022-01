Jin Air will start operating the Sacheon-Gimpo route from the 28th of this month.

The convenience of air transportation for local residents is expected to further improve by adding four flights a day from the existing Sacheon Airport utilizing a 189-seat B737-800.

After the withdrawal of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines in March 2020, Sacheon Airport successfully attracted a low-cost airline, laying a bridgehead for the revitalization of Sacheon Airport.