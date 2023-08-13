Travel

Jin Air to Reopen Busan to Okinawa Route

By Haps Staff

Jin Air is set to revive the aerial link connecting Busan and Okinawa, marking a resumption after a hiatus of two years and seven months effective October 29th.

The service will operate seven times a week, utilizing B737 aircraft featuring a combined seating capacity of 189.

The flight schedule entails daily departures from Gimhae International Airport at 8 am, with an anticipated arrival time in Okinawa at 10:05 am.

Return flights from Okinawa are scheduled for 11:05 am, touching down at Gimhae Airport at 1:05 pm.

Okinawa, nestled at the southernmost tip of Japan, is renowned as the ‘Hawaii of the East’ and holds allure as a prime tourist destination.

The locale boasts a renowned coral-adorned beach, an array of marine sports offerings, the world’s second-largest Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, and the vibrant epicenter of Okinawa’s tourism scene, Kokusai Street.

