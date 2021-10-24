Jin Young Ko Wins Historic BMW Ladies Championship

Jin Young Ko came back to defeat Hee Jeong Lim in dramatic fashion to win the BMW Ladies Championship in Gijang Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the tournament as the world #2, Ko hit her second shot less than three feet from the pin and birdied on the first playoff hole after storming back on the last day with a round of 64 including six birdies on the first nine holes.

“This was an extraordinary win and I was happy to capture the trophy,” Ko said at the champion’s ceremony held after the event.

It was Ko’s first playoff appearance as she added her fourth win this season and her 11th career victory.

Lim had held a four-shot lead into the final round before shooting a 68 on Sunday, her worst of the tournament.

Ko shot a 71-64-67-64 to finish -22 for the regulation tournament.

A Lim Kim, Lydia Ko, Da Yeon Lee, and Na Rin An all finished joint third at -17.

It’s the second tournament in a row in Busan that went into a playoff after Ha Na Jang earned the victory in 2019 with a one-shot third playoff hole victory over American Danielle Kang in the inaugural tournament.

Historic Win For South Korean Women’s Golf

The win by Ko also marked the 200th win for a South Korean woman on the tour since Ok-hee Ku became the first player from the Republic of Korea to win on the LPGA Tour at the 1988 Standard Register Turquoise Classic.

It would be 10 years later that Se Ri Pak, who owns the record for most Tour wins total by a Korean-born player with 25, would break onto the scene as the first Korean player to win a major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

48 different players have won the first 199, with 19 players winning 34 major championship titles.

Of the 48 players, 29 have won at least twice.