Jinchiryeong Tunnel Landscape Improvement Project and the Saebyeori Landscape Lighting Installation Project Completed

The city of Jinju announced on that it had completed the Jinchiryeong Tunnel Landscape Improvement Project and the Saebyeori Landscape Lighting Installation Project.

The Jinchiryeong Tunnel Landscape Improvement Project is a project to create a bright and beautiful outdoor gallery by installing art sculptures and light-themed landscapes in the Jinchiryeong Tunnel in the abandoned railway section, which is used by citizens as a promenade, commuting route, and bicycle road with a budget of KRW 400 million.

At the entrance of the tunnel, a sculpture containing the three-dimensional shape of the train and the sound of the train was installed and designed with beautiful light so that you can feel the history and memories of the old railroad tracks.

In addition, inside the tunnel, the airplane zone, which is a space of welcome and concentricity, the peace wings zone, which expresses the dynamic appearance of Jinju City leaping vigorously toward the future, the constellation zone, which contains the beauty of the dreamy night sky, and the moon zone.

The Saebyeori section, where the landscape lighting project was completed, is one of the representative urban natural landscapes of Jinju, but pedestrians and vehicle drivers using the surrounding roads have suffered inconvenience due to the topographical characteristics of the shadow of the moon after sunset.

In response, the city of Jinju installed LED floodlights in the 600m section of Saebyeori with a budget of 460 million won, reviving the dark Saebyeori section into a safe and distinctive space.

As a result, the natural scenery of Saebyeori in harmony with the Namgang River can be enjoyed even at night, allowing citizens visiting the riverside to take a safer and more leisurely walk.