Jinhae Asks Visitors to Stay Away During this Year’s Cherry Blossom Season

The city of Changwon is asking visitors to refrain from visiting during the peak cherry blossom season, which is set to occur next week.

One of the most popular cherry blossom festivals in the country, the 57th Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which was to be held in April in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary was canceled by the city in February due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

However, hundreds of thousands of people were expected to visit the city anyways in hopes of checking out the cherry blossoms.

The city has enacted banners in hopes of informing the public to stay away.

A city official said that they will enhance disinfection activities and hope the public will refrain from coming, though no travel ban has been put in place making it impossible to stop people from coming.

There have been no reported coronavirus cases in Jinhae, though its residents and government are concerned that others infected with the virus could visit the region.

The festival is the nation’s top cherry blossom festival in which some 2.5 million people visited last year.