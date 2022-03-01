Jinhae Cancels its Cherry Blossom Festival Again This Year

Changwon officials have decided to cancel the 60th annual Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival for the third consecutive year.

Held in March and April in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary, it’s the largest cherry blossom festival in South Korea.

This year’s edition was scheduled from March 26 to April 4.

Changwon officials announced that due to the Omricon spread around the nation, it has decided to cancel the popular event for the third straight year.

The city is discouraging everyone from visiting the area and instead will release video footage of the area.

Jinhae will also discourage people from visiting the area this year and will not provide parking areas or public toilets, and will crackdown on illegal street vendors.

Despite the cancelation last year, over 100,000 still visited the area.

Held since 1963, over 360,000 cherry blossom trees bloom at the same time making the festival one of the most popular in the country.

