Jinhae Cancels its Popular Cherry Blossom Festival this Year

Haps Staff

The 57th annual Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which was to be held in April month in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary has been canceled.

The festival is the nation’s top cherry blossom festival in which some 2.5 million people visited last year.

The city announced the festival would be canceled due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

During the popular spring festival, the local circular train operates a cherry-blossom tour and the Jinhae Navy Command Center and the Naval Academy are opened to the public.

Travel

