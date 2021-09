The Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Trip scheduled for September 6th has been postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

The first tour of the year has now been moved to October 15th and 16th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Under the theme “Searching for 100 Years of Traces”, it will be held in a face-to-face and non-face-to-face at Jinhae Jungwon Rotary, Bukwon Rotary, and Jinhae Station.

30 exhibitions, performances, and experience programs are scheduled under seven night themes.