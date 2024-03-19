Jinhae Gunhangje Festival to Crackdown on Exorbitant Prices at Food Stalls

Image: Changwon Special City
The upcoming Jinhae Gunhang Festival in Changwon aims to set a precedent as a model festival in South Korea by cracking down on price gouging and ensuring efficient management of vendors.

The festival committee recently conducted a resolution meeting at Jinhae Nonghyup Hanaro Mart, attended by approximately 80 booth holders.

During the meeting, participants received training on fire prevention and gas safety and committed to prohibiting reselling, maintaining friendly and clean operations, and eliminating exorbitant pricing.

To address the issue of price gouging, Changwon City and the organizing committee have implemented several measures, including a one-strike out system for reselling, a real-name booth system, a reporting reward system, and expulsion for extortion attempts.

A fare extortion reporting center will be established at Jungwon Rotary, and an enforcement team will swiftly respond to reports and conduct investigations. Businesses found guilty of price gouging will face permanent expulsion from the festival and will be publicly named on the festival’s website.

The Jinhae Gunhang Festival hopes to offer a fair and enjoyable experience for visitors, free from price exploitation, and guarantee a safe environment for all attendees.

