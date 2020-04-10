Image: Changwon City
News

Jinhae Reopens Areas It Blocked During Cherry Blossom Season

Haps Staff

The city of Changwon has announced it has reopened the areas that were blocked for 17 days so tourists would refrain from visiting during the peak cherry blossom season.

Changwon City announced yesterday that it had a great effect in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through their emergency measures when they decided to close the popular cherry blossom areas in Jinhae.

One of the most popular cherry blossom festivals in the country, the 57th Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which was to be held earlier this month in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary was canceled by the city in February due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

Image: Changwon City

However, hundreds of thousands of people were expected to visit the city anyways in hopes of checking out the cherry blossoms, forcing the city to close the areas.

From the 23rd of last month, major cherry blossom spots in the Jinhae region, including Gyeonghwa Station, Yeojucheon, Jehwangsan Park, and Naesunmyeon Ecological Research Center, were closed as well as vehicles were controlled by Anmin Pass.

The festival is the nation’s top cherry blossom festival in which some 2.5 million people visited last year.

Haps Staff
Travel

