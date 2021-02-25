Jinhae Undecided Whether to Run its Cherry Blossom Festival This Year

Changwon officials are still deciding whether to run the 58th annual Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which is to be held in March and April in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary.

According to Yonhap News, Changwon officials are studying ways to hold the festival according to social distancing guidelines.

It hasn’t yet ruled out an entire cancelation of the festival, but many spring festivals around the nation are already beginning to notify citizens of cancelations.

The festival is the nation’s top cherry blossom festival attracts between three and four million visitors each year.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

During the popular spring festival, the local circular train operates a cherry-blossom tour and the Jinhae Navy Command Center and the Naval Academy are opened to the public.