Jinhae’s Gunhangje Festival to Return to Normal This Year

The Jinhae Gunhangje Festival in Changwon will be held for the first time in four years.

Changwon City announced on the 2nd that it will hold the ’61st Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ throughout Changwon, including the Yeojwacheon area in Jinhae-gu, starting with the eve of the 24th of next month until April 3rd.

The Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, which celebrates its 61st this year, is decorated with the theme of ‘military port, cherry blossoms, and defense mountains’.

With the goal of attracting 4.12 million domestic and foreign tourists, the city strengthens the festival brand by adding the symbolism of being the homeport of the Republic of Korea Navy and the special features of a marine tourism city.

In 2019, 4.12 million people visited the event.

During this period, Jinhae Military Music Festival, Memorial Grand Festival, Victory Parade, National Patriots Parade, Jinhaeru Multimedia Fireworks Show, cultural and art performances by local artists, and military unit opening events such as the Naval Academy and Jinhae Base Command will be held.

In addition, the existing folklore market in the form of a banquet will be refurbished into a marketplace for citizen participation, such as a food and art market with emotions.

With events taking place throughout the city, such as the performance of the creative musical ‘The Battle of Angolpo’, the ‘Gyeonghwa Station Love Story Contest’, and special lectures at Yi Sun-sin Academy, starting this year, defense industry contents such as the operation of a defense industry exhibition and promotion zone are introduced to add the image of a ‘military port’ to the nature of the naval port festival, which has been biased towards ‘cherry blossoms’.

To prevent safety accidents, the city plans to inspect facilities in advance and establish plans for each situation to respond to accidents.