Jinju Bronze Age Museum Hosting Tiger Folk Painting Exhibition ‘Hee Hee Ho Ho’

Jinju City is holding the New Year’s folk tales exhibition ‘Hee Hee Ho Ho’ at the Jinju Bronze Age Museum to ward off bad luck and pray for peace in the year of the tiger.

This exhibition is a folk painting exhibition with the theme of the Jinju tiger by the Jinju branch of the Korean Folk Art Promotion Association, which was selected as a regional cultural content contest in 2021.

About 20 works by artists belonging to the Jinju branch of the Korean Folk Art Promotion Association will be on display until the 20th of this month..

In connection with this, on the 12th and 13th of February, on Saturdays and Sundays, a folk painting frame-making experience event will be held with the participating artists.

This experience event allows you to make a frame for the tiger and peony folk tales, which are said to bring wealth and defeat bad luck and is reserved for families from 5 years old to elementary school students.

Details such as reservations can be found on the website of the Jinju Bronze Age Culture Museum.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this event will be conducted in compliance with the daily quarantine guidelines such as thorough disinfection of the venue, checking whether participants have a fever, providing hand sanitizer, wearing a mask, and providing reserved seats.