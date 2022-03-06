Jinju Bronze Age Museum Outdoor Exhibition Hall to Begin Landscape and Facility Improvement Project

The city of Jinju will start construction to improve the landscape of the museum’s outdoor exhibition hall, which is part of the project to revitalize the Jinju Bronze Age Museum and is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

In connection with the current ‘Jinyangho Renaissance Project’, the city is in the process of revitalizing the Jinju Bronze Age Museum in order to utilize the beautiful scenery and local contents of Jinyangho Lake and to create an attractive complex themed space with various experiences and things to enjoy.

Through the revitalization project, which established a basic business plan in 2019 and invested a total of KRW 6 billion in government funds and funds until this year, visitors have been able to improve the external viewing environment, improve the exhibition environment, and organize advanced contents for the past three years.

The city started construction of small artificial waterfall facilities, planting of landscape trees and maintenance of trails, installation of tunnel fountain and cooling fog hydroponic facilities, replacement of LEDs and installation of landscape lighting to provide sights when opening at night.

When the construction is completed in May, the outdoor space of the Bronze Age Culture Museum will be opened free of charge after 6 pm.

Projects to revitalize the Bronze Artifact Museum that have already been completed include improvement of exhibition hall facilities and production of realistic contents, maintenance of living SOC exhibition hall and exterior wall sculptures, repairing of observatory and creation of educational experience center, and building of a smart pearl bronze culture museum.

The museum is currently operating on a reservation system due to COVID-19, and only indoor facilities will be opened during the outdoor construction period of the museum.