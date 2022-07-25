Jinju City and the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil Sign Business Agreement

Jinju City announced that it has signed a business agreement with the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil to promote cultural content and spread Korean Wave cultural content.

The Jinju delegation, who departed for Santos, Brazil to attend the 14th UNESCO Creative Cities Network Annual Meeting, visited the Consulate General, KOTRA Trade Center, and the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil located in Sao Paulo, the largest metropolitan city in South America, to showcase Jinju city’s corporate and cultural contents locally.

It succeeded in signing a mutual business agreement with the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil.

The signing ceremony held at the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil was attended by officials from both institutions, including Shin Jong-woo, Vice Mayor of Jinju City, and Kim Wan-guk, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil.

Through this signing ceremony, the two organizations promised to promote joint efforts to improve and diversify the quality of cultural content, share cultural content and other matters, promote the Yudeung Festival in Jinju, exchange performances and sports teams, and produce collaborative content.

In this agreement, the representatives of both organizations aimed to introduce Korean culture abroad through the exchange of tangible and intangible cultural contents across borders and to create a synergy effect by pioneering a wider cultural promotion stage in the region.

The Korean Cultural Center in Brazil is a Korean culture promotion agency under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Overseas Culture and Public Relations Agency located in Sao Paulo.