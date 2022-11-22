Jinju City Announces the Winners of the ‘2022 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest’

Hosted by Jinju City and the Jinju Branch of the Korea Photographers Association, about 60 pieces, including Kim Yeon-hee’s ‘View of Chokseokru Pavilion’, were selected as the winners of the ‘2022 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest’.

The Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest is held every year to discover beautiful and unique photos of Jinju, based on tourist attractions, festivals, traditional culture, and the natural scenery of Jinju.

In this year’s contest, in which photos were accepted from October 22nd to November 16th, 76 participants submitted 297 works. On the 18th, with seven judges in attendance, 61 award-winning works were selected through a fair screening process for the submitted works.

The winning works included:

Gold Prize — Kim Yeon-hee’s ‘View of Chokseokru Pavilion’

Silver Prize — Kim Jeong-ho ‘Jinju in the Forest of Mt. Wolas’, Im Mi-ran ‘Untitled’

Bronze Prize — Choi Eun-yeong ‘Sound of Joy’, Sim Tae-ho ‘Chokseok-ru and Sunrise’, Lee Jeong-gyu ‘Namgang Hope Lamp’

Honorable mention — Jo Kwang-gyu ‘Hamo and Kim Si-min-bae’, Josuk’s ‘Jinju Dance’, Choi Jong-ok’s ‘Jinda-rye Matcha Demonstration’, Heo Da-yoon’s ‘Bullfighting 1’, and Kim Se-hun’s ‘Autumn Mood’, and 50 other works were selected.

The gold prize winner took home 3 million won and the Jinju Mayor’s Award, the silver prize of 1 million won and the Jinju City Council President’s Award, the bronze prize of 500,000 won, and the Jinju Branch Manager of the Korea Photographers Association, honorable mention prize of 300,000 won.

The award-winning works will be exhibited at the Jinju Cultural Works Center in Manggyeong-dong for five days from December 13th to 17th.