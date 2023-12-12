Jinju City Completes Construction of a High-tech Smart Bicycle Road

Jinju City has successfully established a cutting-edge smart bicycle road, reinforcing its position as a leading “bicycle city” through the Smart Village Supply and Expansion Project initiated by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

This innovative system incorporates artificial intelligence intersections, a public bicycle rental platform, and advanced safety features.

Selected through a government-funded public contest with a project cost of 1.25 billion won, the smart bicycle road features an AI-based bicycle intersection at 25 key points where bicycles intersect with roadways. This system, developed and implemented by Jinju City, aims to prevent accidents by providing advance notifications of vehicle entries.

The city has installed safety logo projectors, eco-friendly solar signs, and a public bicycle rental platform with an accompanying website. This initiative not only enhances safety measures but also promotes eco-friendly commuting and health-conscious living.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has commended Jinju City as an outstanding local government in promoting bicycle use.