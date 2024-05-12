Image: Jinju City
Jinju City Creates a Healing Forest Park in the Cypress Forest of Seokgapsan Mountain

By Haps Staff

Jinju City is cultivating the Seokgapsan Mountain Forest to create a healing forest environment space for citizens.

Hiking trail maintenance has been underway since May of this year, while the comprehensive maintenance project encompasses the renovation of red clay roads, the construction of deck trails, the expansion of convenience facilities, and careful forest thinning.

The city also plans to introduce themed barefoot red clay paths, offering citizens an opportunity to connect with nature and enhance their quality of life.

