Jinju City Holds ‘River Night Jinju Candlelight Concert’

Jinju City hosted a ‘Rivernight Pearl Candlelight Concert’ at Yudeung Park, illuminating the stage with thousands of candles last Friday evening.

The Dodam Ensemble treated the audience to a diverse selection of songs, beginning with Astro Piazzolla’s tango and featuring OSTs from renowned films like Old Boy and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Attendees were offered cold packs, warm tea, and knee blankets for added comfort during the nighttime concert.

This inaugural Candlelight Concert in Jinju is part of a global phenomenon that has captivated over 3 million people in more than 100 cities worldwide.

The event marks a collaborative effort among seven cities specializing in night tourism, showcasing Jinju as a unique addition to this global classical performance series.