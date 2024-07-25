Jinju City Hosts Jinyangho Water Color Festival on July 27-28

Jinju City will hold the Jinyangho Water Color Festival at Dynamic Square in front of Jinyangho Park’s Kkumkium Hill on July 27 and 28, starting at 11 a.m. each day.

The festival will feature various water activities and performances to help attendees cool off from the summer heat.

This year’s festival has expanded to include water slides and an air pool for children and families, adding to the fun.

Participants can enjoy water gun fights with water cannons and take part in various mini Olympic games in the water, operated on a first-come, first-served basis by a professional MC. Water guns will be available for free rental.

On the first day of the festival, Saturday the 27th, a summer performance will kick off at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature live music, dance performances, and a lively EDM show with a DJ.

Attendees can enjoy the excitement of fireworks lighting up the summer night sky over Jinyangho while getting soaked by the cool water from the cannons, providing a refreshing way to beat the heat and stress.

The Jinyangho Water Color Festival does not require prior reservations, allowing both adults and children to join in the fun and escape the heat. For more information, please visit the Jinyangho Park website at www.jinju.go.kr/park.